BRIEF-Britvic H1 adjusted eps 18.9p

May 24 (Reuters) - Britvic Plc :

* H1 revenue increased 11.5% to £756.3m

* H1 adjusted eps 18.9 pence

* H1 pre-exceptional ebita increased 6.7% to £73.6m

* H1 profit after tax decreased 4.9% to £38.6m

* Interim dividend per share of 7.2p, an increase of 2.9%

* "Confident that we will deliver full year performance in line with market expectations"