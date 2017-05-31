BRIEF-Brixmor Property Group prices offering of senior notes

May 31 (Reuters) - Brixmor Property Group Inc

* Brixmor Property Group prices offering of senior notes

* Priced an offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of 3.650 pct senior notes due 2024

* ‍notes will be issued at 99.576 pct of par value with a coupon of 3.650 pct​

* ‍Interest on notes is payable semi-annually on June 15 and December 15 of each year, commencing December 15, 2017​