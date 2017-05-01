FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 1, 2017 / 8:18 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Brixmor Property Group reports Q1 earnings per share $0.23

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Brixmor Property Group Inc

* Brixmor Property Group reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.23

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Brixmor property group inc says for three months ended March 31, 2017 and 2016, Nareit FFO was $161.6 million, or $0.53 per diluted share

* Brixmor Property Group Inc says same property NOI for three months ended March 31, 2017 increased 3.2% from comparable 2016 period

* Brixmor Property Group Inc says same property base rent for three months ended March 31, 2017 contributed 250 basis points to same property NOI growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

