6 months ago
BRIEF-Brixmor Property prices offering of senior notes
March 1, 2017 / 10:32 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Brixmor Property prices offering of senior notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - Brixmor Property Group Inc

* Brixmor Property Group prices offering of senior notes

* Brixmor Property Group Inc - notes will be issued at 99.009% of par value with a coupon of 3.900%

* Brixmor Property Group Inc - notes will mature on march 15, 2027

* Brixmor Property Group- brixmor operating partnership lp priced offering of $400 million aggregate principal amount of 3.900% senior notes due 2027

* Brixmor Property Group Inc - interest on notes is payable semi-annually on march 15 and september 15 of each year, commencing september 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

