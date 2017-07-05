BRIEF-Beijing Sinnet Technology sees H1 net profit up 43.6-66.2 pct y/y
* Says it sees H1 net profit up 43.56-66.23 percent y/y at 190-220 million yuan ($27.95-$32.36 million)
July 5 Broad Investments Ltd-
* Acquisition of medical group elevate australasia
* Co signed a binding heads of agreement with shareholders (vendors) of australian private co, elevate australasia pty ltd
* Deal for a$30 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wipro infrastructure engineering - co, israel aerospace industries announced strategic alliance for manufacturing composite aerostructure parts, assemblies Source text - [Wipro Infrastructure Engineering Partners with Israel Aerospace Industries Bangalore, India, July 5, 2017: Wipro Infrastructure Engineering (WIN), part of Wipro Enterprises (P) Ltd. and Israel's prime aerospace and defense manufacturer, Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), today announced a strategic alliance for manufacturing