BRIEF-Broadcaster CME sees FY 2017 core profit growing 13-17 pct

April 26 (Reuters) - Central European Media Enterprises Ltd

* says expects OIBDA growth of 13% to 17% at constant exchange rates in 2017

* says expects unlevered free cash flow of $105 - 110 million at actual rates in 2017

* says capex in 2017 is expected to be consistent with the amount spent in 2016 -presentation

* says cash paid for income taxes in 2017 expected to be around $10 million

* says anticipates using excess cash to begin repaying principal outstanding on 2018 euro term loan in november this year

* says guarantee fees related to the 2019 euro term loan and 2021 euro term loan expected to be paid in kind during 2017 amount to approximately $25 million

* says expect revenues to grow at a faster pace than costs in 2017 and for the next few years, leading to continued oibda margin expansion year on year -filing

* says on Romania, market growth for the remainder of 2017 to be significantly lower than the growth rate in the first three months of the year -filing

* says net leverage ratio has decreased to 6.3x