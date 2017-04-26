FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Broadcaster CME sees FY 2017 core profit growing 13-17 pct
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 26, 2017 / 1:14 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Broadcaster CME sees FY 2017 core profit growing 13-17 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Central European Media Enterprises Ltd

* says expects OIBDA growth of 13% to 17% at constant exchange rates in 2017

* says expects unlevered free cash flow of $105 - 110 million at actual rates in 2017

* says capex in 2017 is expected to be consistent with the amount spent in 2016 -presentation

* says cash paid for income taxes in 2017 expected to be around $10 million

* says anticipates using excess cash to begin repaying principal outstanding on 2018 euro term loan in november this year

* says guarantee fees related to the 2019 euro term loan and 2021 euro term loan expected to be paid in kind during 2017 amount to approximately $25 million

* says expect revenues to grow at a faster pace than costs in 2017 and for the next few years, leading to continued oibda margin expansion year on year -filing

* says on Romania, market growth for the remainder of 2017 to be significantly lower than the growth rate in the first three months of the year -filing

* says net leverage ratio has decreased to 6.3x Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jason Hovet)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.