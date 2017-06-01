FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Broadcom reports Q2 EPS $1.05
June 1, 2017 / 8:07 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Broadcom reports Q2 EPS $1.05

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Broadcom Ltd

* Broadcom limited announces second quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results and interim dividend

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $3.69 from continuing operations

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $1.05

* Q2 earnings per share view $3.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $4.201 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.11 billion

* ‍Quarterly interim dividend of $1.02 per share​

* Expect third fiscal quarter revenue growth of approximately six percent sequentially

* Sees Q3 GAAP net revenue $4,445 million +/- $75m​ ‍​

* Sees Q3 non-GAAP net revenue $4,450 million +/- $75 million

* Sees ‍Q3 GAAP gross margin of 48.0 pct +/- 1 pct​

* Q3 revenue view $4.26 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ‍For third fiscal quarter, capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $240 million and depreciation is expected to be $118 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

