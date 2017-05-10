FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Broadridge Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.69
May 10, 2017 / 11:22 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Broadridge Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.69

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc

* Broadridge reports results for the third quarter and first nine months of fiscal year 2017

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.69

* Q3 earnings per share $0.63

* Q3 revenue rose 46 percent to $1.009 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Broadridge financial solutions inc - company reaffirmed its fiscal year 2017 guidance.

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.12, revenue view $4.09 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Broadridge financial solutions - q3 puts broadridge on track to achieve full year guidance for recurring fee revenues, adjusted eps and closed sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

