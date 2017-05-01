FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Broadsoft reports Q1 adj. earnings per share $0.19
#Market News
May 1, 2017 / 11:43 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Broadsoft reports Q1 adj. earnings per share $0.19

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Broadsoft Inc

* Broadsoft reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.19

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.35

* Broadsoft Inc - total revenue rose to $79.7 million in Q1 of 2017, an increase of 9 pct compared to $73.1 million in Q1 of 2016

* Q1 revenue rose 9 percent to $79.7 million

* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $2.20 to $2.50

* Broadsoft Inc - for Q2 of 2017, broadsoft anticipates revenue of $84 to $88 million

* Broadsoft Inc - modestly revised revenue guidance for 2017

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $84 million to $88 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $380 million to $390 million

* Broadsoft Inc - company also expects to achieve earnings on a non-GAAP basis of $0.20 to $0.32 per diluted common share in Q2

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.16, revenue view $80.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.45, revenue view $91.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.33, revenue view $395.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says guidance change is due to reduction in professional services and subscription and support revenue expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

