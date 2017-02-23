BRIEF-BroadSoft sees FY 2017 non-gaap EPS $2.20 to $2.50

Feb 23 (Reuters) - BroadSoft Inc

* Qtrly total revenue increased 14% year-over-year to $102.0 million

* Qtrly gaap diluted earnings per share equaled $0.18 per common share

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.91

* Sees q1 2017 revenue $78 million to $82 million

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $390 million to $400 million

* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $2.20 to $2.50

* Broadsoft inc - broadsoft also expects to achieve earnings on a non-gaap basis of $0.10 to $0.20 per diluted common share for q1

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.39, revenue view $85.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.36, revenue view $393.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.75, revenue view $98.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S