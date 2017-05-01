BRIEF-Broadway Financial Corporation Q1 earnings per share $0.05

May 1 (Reuters) - Broadway Financial Corp
* Broadway Financial Corporation announces profits for 1st quarter 2017
* Q1 earnings per share $0.05
* For Q1 of 2017, net interest income increased by $408 thousand, or 15.3%, from Q1 of 2016
* Total assets increased by $25.0 million to $454.1 million at March 31, 2017 from $429.1 million at December 31, 2016
* Company's book value was $1.71 per share as of March 31, 2017, compared to $1.66 per share as of December 31, 2016