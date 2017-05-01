FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Broadway Financial Corporation Q1 earnings per share $0.05
#Market News
May 1, 2017 / 11:58 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Broadway Financial Corporation Q1 earnings per share $0.05

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Broadway Financial Corp

* Broadway Financial Corporation announces profits for 1st quarter 2017

* Q1 earnings per share $0.05

* For Q1 of 2017, net interest income increased by $408 thousand, or 15.3%, from Q1 of 2016

* Total assets increased by $25.0 million to $454.1 million at March 31, 2017 from $429.1 million at December 31, 2016

* Company's book value was $1.71 per share as of March 31, 2017, compared to $1.66 per share as of December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

