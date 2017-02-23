BRIEF-Broadwind Energy Q4 earnings per share $0.03 from continuing operations

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Broadwind Energy Inc:

* Q4 earnings per share $0.03 from continuing operations

* Q4 sales rose 28 percent to $48.2 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $210 million to $220 million

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $54 million to $56 million

* Broadwind Energy Inc says at December 31, 2016, total backlog was $188.7 million, more than doubling backlog of $93.9 million at December 31, 2015

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.04, revenue view $44.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2017 EBITDA of approximately $14-16 million

* Sees Q1 EBITDA of approximately of $3 million