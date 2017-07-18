BRIEF-Brocade Communications agrees to withdraw, re-file joint voluntary notice to CFIUS

1 Min Read
July 18 (Reuters) - Brocade Communications Systems Inc :
* Brocade Communications - on July 17, following discussions with CFIUS, co, Broadcom agreed to withdraw, re-file joint voluntary notice to CFIUS
* Brocade Communications Systems - co, Broadcom will continue to be actively engaged with CFIUS during its review of proposed acquisition - SEC filing
* Brocade - once CFIUS accepts joint voluntary notice, it will commence new 30-day review period, which may be followed by a 45-day investigation period
* Brocade Communications Systems Inc - on July 17, 2017, in accordance with merger agreement, co and LSI elected to extend end date to November 1, 2017
* Brocade Communications Systems Inc - on July 17, 2017, in accordance with merger agreement, co and LSI elected to extend end date to November 1, 2017

* Brocade Communications Systems Inc - no other provisions of merger were otherwise amended, waived, merger agreement remains in full force and effect