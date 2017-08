April 6 (Reuters) - Brompton Split Banc Corp:

* Brompton Split Banc Corp. announces intention to implement a class A share split and concurrent preferred share private placement

* Following share split, class A shareholders to continue to receive currently targeted monthly distribution of $0.10/class A share

* Expects share split, private placement will result in about 20% increase in number of outstanding class A and preferred shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: