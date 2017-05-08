FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 8, 2017 / 8:46 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Brookdale Q1 same store sales rose 0.8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Brookdale Senior Living Inc:

* Brookdale announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 revenue $1.22 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.21 billion

* Q1 same store sales rose 0.8 percent

* Brookdale Senior Living Inc-sees 2017 adjusted ebitda, excluding transaction and strategic project costs in range of $670 million to $710 million

* Brookdale senior living inc-sees 2017 adjusted free cash flow in range of $140 million to $170 million

* Brookdale senior living inc- reiterates its full year 2017 guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

