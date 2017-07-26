FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
BRIEF-Brookdale reaches agreement with Land & Buildings and certain of its affiliates​
#Sessions
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
In Ohio, a struggle for the soul of the Democratic Party is playing out
Politics
In Ohio, a struggle for the soul of the Democratic Party is playing out
Republican lawmakers rally around Sessions
Politics
Republican lawmakers rally around Sessions
Moscow warns over new U.S. sanctions
Russia
Moscow warns over new U.S. sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 26, 2017 / 11:15 AM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Brookdale reaches agreement with Land & Buildings and certain of its affiliates​

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Brookdale Senior Living Inc

* Brookdale senior living inc - ‍has reached an agreement with Land & Buildings Management Llc and certain of its affiliates​

* BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC - ‍Marcus E. Bromley was appointed as an independent member of company's board​

* Brookdale Senior Living Inc - ‍land & Buildings has agreed to abide by certain customary standstill and voting provisions​

* Brookdale Senior Living-‍standstill and voting provisions include voting in favor of director nominees to be put forth by board

* Brookdale Senior Living-agreed to review and consult with Land & Buildings regarding composition of board prior to 2018 annual meeting

* Brookdale Senior Living Inc says ‍process of exploring options and alternatives is ongoing​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.