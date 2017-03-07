FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 7, 2017 / 10:57 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Brookfield Asset Management announces pricing of $750 mln note offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - Brookfield Asset Management Inc

* Brookfield asset management announces pricing of us$750 million note offering

* Brookfield asset management inc - size of offering was increased from us$500 million to us$750 million

* Brookfield asset management inc - notes will be issued by a subsidiary of brookfield, brookfield finance llc

* Brookfield asset management-notes to have coupon of 4.000% , to be issued at price equal to 99.742% of their face value for an effective yield of 4.042%

* Brookfield asset management inc - pricing of its previously announced public offering of notes due 2024 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

