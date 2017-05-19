BRIEF-Brookfield Asset Management reports renewal of normal course issuer bid

May 19 (Reuters) - Brookfield Asset Management Inc :

* Brookfield Asset Management announces renewal of normal course issuer bid

* Brookfield Asset Management Inc says approval for proposed normal course issuer bid to purchase up to 82.96 million class a limited voting shares

* Brookfield Asset Management Inc says period of normal course issuer bid will extend from may 24, 2017 to may 23, 2018

* Brookfield Asset Management Inc- will enter into an automatic purchase plan on or about week of june 26, 2017 in relation to normal course issuer bid Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: