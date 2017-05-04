BRIEF-Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Q1 earnings per share $0.03

May 4 (Reuters) - Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Lp

* Brookfield Infrastructure reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.03

* Brookfield Infrastructure Partners - expect to invest approximately $40 million for various systems that are scheduled to close in h2 of 2017

* Brookfield Infrastructure Partners - $200 million investment in over 40,000 towers from reliance telecom is expected to be completed in q3 of 2017

* Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Lp qtrly revenues $656 million versus $454 million a year ago

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.33, revenue view $705.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: