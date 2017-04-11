BRIEF-Pacific Ethanol files for mixed shelf of up to $175 mln
* Pacific Ethanol Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $175 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ofYI45) Further company coverage:
April 11 Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Lp
* Brookfield Infrastructure to issue $400 million of medium-term notes
* Brookfield Infrastructure Partners-agreed to issue $400 million aggregate principal amount of re-opening of 3.315% medium-term notes, series 5, due feb 2024
* Brookfield Infrastructure Partners lp - intends to use proceeds from sale of additional notes to partially refinance indebtedness that will mature in oct 2017
* Brookfield Infrastructure Partners -additional notes will be issued at $101.21 plus accrued interest, with effective yield of 3.113% if held to maturity
* Brookfield Infrastructure Partners-terms of notes to be identical to terms of $300 million principal amount of 3.315% medium-term notes,series 5,due feb 2024 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Add background, details, table) NEW YORK, April 14 Speculators rebuilt their bullish bet on the U.S. dollar earlier this week, raising net longs from a five-week low, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. Speculators had scaled back bullish dollar bets on doubts about U.S. President Donald Trump's ability to deliver on his pledges of tax cuts and infrastructure spending in the wake of his and the Republicans'