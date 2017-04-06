BRIEF-Brookfield Prime Property Fund says proposal from Brookfield to acquire units in fund

April 7 (Reuters) - Brookfield Prime Property Fund

* Brookfield prime property fund - proposal from Brookfield to acquire units in fund

* Brookfield prime property fund - offer price under proposal is $8.89 per unit

* Brookfield prime property fund - brookfield capital management entered into an implementation deed with brookfield

* Brookfield prime property fund - implementation deed realted to proposal to implement trust scheme to acquire units in fund not currently owned by brookfield Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: