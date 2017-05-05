Onshore crunch cages Panda bonds
HONG KONG, May 22 (IFR) - China's efforts to deleverage its financial system have dealt a serious blow to the growth of the Panda bonds market.
May 5 Brookfield Property Partners LP:
* Brookfield property partners reports first quarter 2017 results
* Qtrly company FFO per unit $ 0.34
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, May 22 (IFR) - China's efforts to deleverage its financial system have dealt a serious blow to the growth of the Panda bonds market.
* April exports +7.5 pct yr/yr vs f'cast +7.8 pct * Imports +15.1 pct yr/yr vs f'cast +14.8 pct * Trade surplus with U.S. narrows * Trump's trade protectionism clouds outlook (Adds analyst quote, China, Asia export figures, details) By Minami Funakoshi TOKYO, May 22 Japan's exports rose in April to mark their fifth straight month of gains, as shipments of semiconductors and steel expanded, signalling that more robust overseas demand could underpin a steady e
May 22 Gold prices on Monday held gains from the previous session amid ongoing political worries surrounding U.S. President Donald Trump that are expected to keep weighing on the dollar. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was almost flat at $1,255.30 per ounce by 0058 GMT. It rose about 0.7 percent on Friday. * U.S. gold futures were up 0.2 percent at $1,255.50 an ounce. * The dollar struggled to push ahead on Monday, holding near six-month lows ag