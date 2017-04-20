FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Brookfield Property Partners says agreement with Brookfield Canada Office Properties for going private transaction
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 20, 2017 / 10:00 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Brookfield Property Partners says agreement with Brookfield Canada Office Properties for going private transaction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Brookfield Property Partners Lp :

* Brookfield Property Partners enters into definitive agreement with Brookfield Canada Office Properties for going private transaction

* Brookfield Property Partners - bpy to acquire about 17 pct equity interest in box that it does not own for $32.50 cash per unit

* Brookfield Property Partners Lp - transaction provides total consideration to minority unitholders of box of approximately $515.7 million

* Brookfield Property Partners -unitholders of box will receive $32.50 in cash per unit, which is 8 pct more than bpy's initial jan 23 offer

* Brookfield Property Partners Lp - box board of trustees intends to unanimously recommend that unitholders of box approve redemption

* Brookfield Property Partners-unitholders will be entitled to receive monthly distributions through to closing at current rate of $0.1092 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.