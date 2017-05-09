FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Brookfield Real Estate Services Inc Q1 net income of $1.3 million
May 9, 2017 / 11:36 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Brookfield Real Estate Services Inc Q1 net income of $1.3 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Brookfield Real Estate Services Inc

* Brookfield Real Estate Services Inc qtrly cash flow from operations increased by 9% to $7.4 million or $0.58 per fully diluted restricted voting share

* Brookfield Real Estate Services Inc Reports first quarter results and monthly dividend

* Brookfield Real Estate Services Inc qtrly net earnings of $1.3 million or $0.13 per share versus net earnings of $0.9 million or $0.10 per share in q1 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

