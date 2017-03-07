FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Brookfield to buy controlling stake of Terraform Power
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
March 7, 2017 / 12:19 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Brookfield to buy controlling stake of Terraform Power

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - Terraform Power Inc

* Brookfield to acquire controlling stake and assume sponsorship of Terraform Power

* Terraform Power class a shareholders to receive $11.46 per share in cash

* Transaction has been approved by board of directors of Terraform Power

* $500 million sponsor equity line offered by brookfield to support future growth for terraform power

* Implied total equity value of deal is $1.7 billion and implied total enterprise value is $6.6 billion

* For each class a share, terraform power shareholders will be entitled to $1.94 per share in form of a special dividend

* As part of its strategic alternatives process Terraform Power announced has entered into a settlement agreement with SunEdison

* Shareholders will also be entitled to either $9.52/share in additional cash or 1 share in terraform power post-closing

* Co's class a shareholders would be entitled to $6.44 per share total cash consideration, 0.53 shares in Terraform Power post-closing

* Also announced settlement agreement with sunedison in connection with chapter 11 bankruptcy case of sunedison

* All class b shares of co and class b units of terraform power llc held by sunedison will be exchanged for class a shares

* Settlement increases SunEdison's ownership of co to 36.9% immediately prior to completion of deal

* SunEdison will have option to convert its class b shares into amount of class a shares representing 36.9% of total class a shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.