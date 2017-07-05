July 5 Brooks Automation Inc:

* Brooks automation announces the acquisition of Pacific Bio-Material Management, Inc.

* Brooks automation inc - deal for ‍paid $33 million in cash​

* Brooks automation inc - acquisition includes operations of wholly owned affiliate Novare, LLC based in Bronx, New York

* Brooks automation inc says management expects deal will be accretive to brooks' non-GAAP earnings within q1 of ownership