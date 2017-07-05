BRIEF-Marketaxess Holdings reports monthly trading volume for June of $127.2 bln
* Marketaxess Holdings - monthly trading volume for June of $127.2 billion, consisting of $71.5 billion in U.S. High-Grade volume, $50.5 billion in other credit volume
July 5 Brooks Automation Inc:
* Brooks automation announces the acquisition of Pacific Bio-Material Management, Inc.
* Brooks automation inc - deal for paid $33 million in cash
* Brooks automation inc - acquisition includes operations of wholly owned affiliate Novare, LLC based in Bronx, New York
* Brooks automation inc says management expects deal will be accretive to brooks' non-GAAP earnings within q1 of ownership Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 5 Yum China Holdings Inc, the operator of KFC and Pizza Hut in the world's second-largest economy, posted quarterly sales slightly below estimates as fewer customers ordered from Pizza Hut.