BRIEF-Triple-S Management agrees to Medicaid contract extension
* Triple-S Management Corp - agrees to Medicaid contract extension
July 5 Brooks Automation Inc:
* Brooks Automation announces the acquisition of Pacific Bio-Material Management Inc
* Deal for $33 million in cash
* Acquisition includes operations of wholly owned affiliate Novare LLC based in Bronx, New York
* Says management expects deal will be accretive to Brooks' non-GAAP earnings within Q1 of ownership Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Apple Hospitality REIT president and CEO Justin Knight injured in plane crash