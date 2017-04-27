April 27 Brooks Automation Inc-

* Brooks Automation reports results for the fiscal second quarter of 2017, ended march 31, 2017

* Sees q3 gaap earnings per share $0.21 to $0.25

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.28

* Q2 earnings per share $0.20

* Q2 revenue rose 6 percent to $169.3 million

* Sees q3 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.29 to $0.33

* Sees q3 2017 revenue $175 million to $180 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.25, revenue view $167.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.25, revenue view $167.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S