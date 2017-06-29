UPDATE 2-Gov't of Canada's British Columbia toppled in non-confidence vote

June 29 British Columbia's Liberal government was defeated on Thursday in a non-confidence vote, as expected, paving the way for the left-leaning New Democrats to rule the Western Canadian province for the first time in 16 years. Seven weeks after a knife-edge election, New Democratic Party (NDP) lawmakers, backed by the Green Party, used their majority of 44 in the 87-member legislature to introduce a non-confidence amendment in the Liberal government's Throne Speech.