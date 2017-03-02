FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Brown & Brown enters settlement agreement with Assuredpartners
#Market News
March 2, 2017 / 11:44 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Brown & Brown enters settlement agreement with Assuredpartners

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - Brown & Brown Inc

* Brown & Brown -on March 1, co entered a settlement agreement with Assuredpartners, certain of its employees, former employees of company - SEC filing

* Brown & Brown Inc - also pursuant to terms of settlement agreement, assured parties paid company sum of $20 million on effective date

* Brown & Brown Inc - pursuant to terms of settlement agreement, all claims and counterclaims asserted in litigation will be dismissed with prejudice

* Brown & brown - Agreement to settle litigation regarding claims of co against assured relating to violations of post-employment restrictive covenants

* Brown & brown - For 6 months after effective date, assured parties to not seek to induce, co's employee for employment by assured party in capacity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

