Germany's BSI says Petya malware used in cyber attacks
BERLIN, June 27 German companies were also affected by a rapidly spreading ransomware attack, the federal cyber agency BSI said on Tuesday, urging firms to report any issues to authorities.
June 27 Brown-Forman Corp
* Brown-Forman Corp says CEO Paul Varga's 2017 total compensation $8.9 million versus $9.6 million in 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2sd5Sgo) Further company coverage:
BERLIN, June 27 German companies were also affected by a rapidly spreading ransomware attack, the federal cyber agency BSI said on Tuesday, urging firms to report any issues to authorities.
* Canadian Football League announces new live streaming deal with Twitter Canada Source text: http://bit.ly/2tgJ0Mk Further company coverage: