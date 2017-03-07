BRIEF-Brown-Forman posts Q3 earnings per share of $0.47

March 7 (Reuters) - Brown-forman Corp
* Brown-Forman reports third quarter results; tightens full year earnings per share outlook
* Q3 earnings per share $0.47
* Q3 sales $808 million versus I/B/E/S view $803.5 million
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.71 to $1.76 including items
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2017 underlying net sales growth of 3 pct to 4 pct
* Sees 2017 underlying operating income growth of 5 pct to 7 pct
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.77, revenue view $3.04 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Now anticipate full year underlying results at lower end of original forecast Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)