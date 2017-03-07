FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Brown-Forman posts Q3 earnings per share of $0.47
March 7, 2017 / 1:09 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Brown-Forman posts Q3 earnings per share of $0.47

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - Brown-forman Corp

* Brown-Forman reports third quarter results; tightens full year earnings per share outlook

* Q3 earnings per share $0.47

* Q3 sales $808 million versus I/B/E/S view $803.5 million

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.71 to $1.76 including items

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2017 underlying net sales growth of 3 pct to 4 pct

* Sees 2017 underlying operating income growth of 5 pct to 7 pct

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.77, revenue view $3.04 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Now anticipate full year underlying results at lower end of original forecast Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

