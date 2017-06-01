FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-BRP Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.25
June 1, 2017 / 10:07 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-BRP Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.25

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - BRP Inc:

* BRP reports FY2018 Q1 results with its first quarterly dividend and launches a substantial issuer bid

* Q1 revenue C$956 million versus I/B/E/S view C$975.7 million

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.25

* Q1 loss per share C$0.17

* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* BRP Inc says FY2018 guidance increased to reflect higher demand for BRP products

* Sees FY 2018 year-round products ‍revenues up 8% to 12%​

* BRP Inc sees fiscal year 2018 capital expenditures $240 million to $255 million

* Sees FY 2018 normalized earnings per share to a range of $2.20 to $2.32

* Sees ‍fy 2018 total company revenues up 4% to 8%​

* FY2018 earnings per share view C$2.22, revenue view C$4.32 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* BRP Inc says announcement of a substantial issuer bid to purchase for cancellation up to $350 million of company's shares

* BRP Inc says approval by board of directors of a quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

