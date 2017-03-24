BRIEF-H2o Innovation says unit recently renewed four municipal contracts
March 24 BRP Inc:
* BRP reports record fourth-quarter and fiscal year 2017 results
* Q4 revenue c$1.305 billion versus I/B/E/S view c$1.22 billion
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share C$1.00
* Q4 earnings per share C$2.27
* Q4 earnings per share view C$0.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly north american retail sales increased 12pct mainly driven by ssv and snowmobiles
* BRP Inc sees 2018 capital expenditures $215mln to $230mln
* BRP Inc sees fy 2018 total company revenues up 2% to 6%
* BRP Inc - in quarter, "are seeing great momentum with retail sales of can-am defender and maverick X3 side-by-side vehicles and sea-doo watercraft"
* BRP Inc sees 2018 normalized earnings per share diluted $2.15 to $2.27
* Fy2018 earnings per share view C$2.15, revenue view C$4.28 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view C$0.96, revenue view C$1.22 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.19, revenue view C$995.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lockheed Martin - following service life extension program structural modifications, air force can safely operate block 40-52 aircraft to 2048, beyond Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: