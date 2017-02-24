BRIEF-Dusolo provides update on status of annual financial statement filing
* Dusolo provides update on status of 2016 annual financial statement filing
Feb 24 Firstenergy Corp:
* Bruce Mansfield Plant expected to restart next week
* Firstenergy Corp - two units at its Bruce Mansfield Plant in Shippingport, PA are expected to restart early next week
* Restart activities at units 1 and 3, each with a capacity of 830 megawatts, will begin this weekend
* Firstenergy Corp - unit 2, also with an 830-megawatt capacity, will remain out of service as maintenance on plant equipment is completed
* Firstenergy Corp - two units at Bruce Mansfield Plant expected to restart following a short out-of-service period that began mid-February Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
