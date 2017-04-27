FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Brunswick Q1 EPS $0.71
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 27, 2017 / 12:30 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Brunswick Q1 EPS $0.71

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Brunswick Corp:

* Brunswick Corporation : Brunswick releases first quarter 2017 earnings

* Brunswick Corp qtrly diluted eps, as adjusted of $0.84

* Brunswick Corp - qtrly EPS $0.71

* Brunswick Corp - for the first quarter of 2017, the company reported net sales of $1,160.3 million, up from $1,070.3 million a year earlier

* Brunswick Corp - for 2017 increasing the range of diluted eps, as adjusted to a range of $3.95 to $4.10

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.82, revenue view $1.15 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Brunswick Corp - for 2017, our expectation remains that we will generate positive free cash flow in excess of $250 million

* Brunswick Corp - for the full-year, anticipate improvement in both gross margins and operating margins

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Brunswick Corp - consolidated plan continues to reflect revenue growth rates in 2017 in the range of 6 to 8 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.