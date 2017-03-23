March 23 Brunswick Corp:
* Brunswick - will immediately begin to wind down boat
manufacturing operations in Joinville, Santa Catarina, Brazil,
as it prepares to close facility
* Brunswick Corp- company said resulting restructuring
charges are estimated to be in range of $10 million to $12
million pretax
* Brunswick Corp - Joinville, Santa Catarina Operation
manufactures certain bayliner and sea ray boat models for South
American market
* Brunswick says decision has no impact on strategy or plans
for Brunswick's mercury marine engine business or its life
fitness business in region
* Brunswick-Actions projected to have modestly positive
impact on earnings,minimal impact on free cash flow,majority of
earnings benefit occurring in 2018
