BRIEF-Tesla enters sixth amendment to its ABL credit agreement - SEC filing
* On June 19, co, unit entered into the sixth amendment to the ABL credit agreement, dated as of June 10, 2015 - SEC filing
June 22 BRYANSKIY ARSENAL OAO:
* BOD DECIDES TO DIVEST ITS STAKE (20.43%) IN СONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT CORPORATION B.V. TO GAZ FOR RUB 211 MILLION Source text: bit.ly/2rGb1cy Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, June 23 General Motors Co has agreed to settle federal lawsuits by as many as 203 plaintiffs over defective ignition switches in its vehicles, a Friday court filing shows.