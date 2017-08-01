FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 hours ago
BRIEF-BSE gets SEBI nod to act as facilitator in non-competitive bidding in govt securities auction
#BankBust
#TrumpBump
#NorthKorea
#Russia
#Venezuela
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Democrats offer tax reform help - with conditions
Politics
Democrats offer tax reform help - with conditions
Iran Revolutionary Guards find new route to arm Yemen rebels
World
Iran Revolutionary Guards find new route to arm Yemen rebels
U.S. senators to introduce bill to secure 'internet of things'
Reuters Focus
U.S. senators to introduce bill to secure 'internet of things'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 1, 2017 / 12:44 PM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-BSE gets SEBI nod to act as facilitator in non-competitive bidding in govt securities auction

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - BSE Ltd

* BSE receives SEBI "no objection" to act as a "facilitator" in non-competitive bidding in auction of government securities and t-bills

* BSE receives SEBI "no objection" to act as a "facilitator" in non-competitive bidding in auction of government securities and t-bills Source text: [BSE, Asia’s first stock exchange and now world’s fastest exchange with the speed of 6 microseconds today got SEBI “No Objection” to act as a “Facilitator” in non-competitive bidding in the auction of Government Securities and T-Bills, through Exchange mechanism] Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.