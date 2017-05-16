FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-BTG sees double-digit product sales growth in medium term
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
May 16, 2017 / 6:13 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-BTG sees double-digit product sales growth in medium term

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Btg Plc

* Fy revenue 570.5 million stg

* Are well positioned to capture further value in growing interventional medicine space and to deliver sustained business growth

* Adjusted operating profit up 13% at CER in 2016/17

* Strong financial position with £155.5m of cash at 31 March 2017

* IFRS operating profit and IFRS EPS impacted by previously announced legal settlement (£28.0m)

* Expect to see product sales at mid-to-high teens percentage growth

* Looking beyond 2017/18, we expect to deliver continued double-digit product sales growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.