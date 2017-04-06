BRIEF-Retrophin board appoints Ron Squarer as director
* Retrophin Inc - on april 10, board approved increase to size of board from 8 to 9 directors, appointed ron squarer to serve as a director- sec filing
April 6 BTG Plc:
* Close period update
* Revenue is expected to be at or above upper end of guidance range of 535 mln stg - 565 mln stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
April 13 Drug company Innoviva Inc said on Thursday it would undertake a review of its costs, including executive compensation following pressure from activist investor Sarissa Capital Management LP.