FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Bucharest bourse could be upgraded by FTSE Russell this year -CEO
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 29, 2017 / 9:29 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Bucharest bourse could be upgraded by FTSE Russell this year -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - Bucharest Stock Exchange Chief Executive Ludwik Sobolewski tells Reuters in an interview on sidelines of World Exchange Congress:

* "Reasonable grounds to assume" that bourse could be upgraded to secondary emerging market this year by FTSE Russell

* Bucharest bourse not on watch list of MSCI yet, we are in dialogue with them

* A large private company is planning an IPO worth several hundred million euros in the near future

* This private company to announce intention to float "very soon"

* Private company planning IPO not involved in utilities or oil and gas sector but in a "lighter industry," declines to name it

* State-owned power company Hidroelectrica could be floated this year

* Hidroelectrica and unspecified private company planning IPO would lift number of major shares on Bucharest exchange to five

* After Hidroelectrica, next companies to be listed could be Airport of Bucharest and Port of Constanta, but not this year (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.