March 30, 2017 / 10:44 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Buckeye Partners announces plans for a long-haul Permian-to-Corpus Christi pipeline binding open season

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Buckeye Partners Lp

* Announces plans for a long-haul Permian-to-Corpus Christi pipeline binding open season and further development of its South Texas distribution capabilities

* Pipeline is currently expected to be 24 inches in diameter with a total capacity of up to 400,000 barrels per day

* Currently plans to hold binding open season for South Texas gateway pipeline during Q3 of 2017

* Also developing projects to expand existing capabilities and create new connectivity throughout Corpus Christi market

* Expects South Texas gateway pipeline will be in service in 2019

* Proposed new pipeline system would deliver crude oil, condensate from origination points in wink, midland, Texas to existing btp refining

* Proposed new pipeline system would deliver crude oil, condensate from origination points in Texas to export facilities in Corpus Christi Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

