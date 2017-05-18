FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 18, 2017 / 11:16 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Buckle Q1 earnings per share $0.34

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Buckle Inc:

* The Buckle Inc reports first quarter net income and announces the planned retirement of senior vice president of finance and chief financial officer

* Q1 earnings per share $0.34

* Q1 sales $212.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $209.9 million

* Q1 same store sales fell 12.7 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Company announced that Karen Rhoads, chief financial officer, will retire from her current position with company later in the summer

* Rhoads will continue to serve as a member of company's board of directors

* Board has engaged an executive search firm to assist with search for Rhoads' replacement

* Buckle Inc - Rhoads will remain in her role to support search for a new chief financial officer and to assist with transition

* Buckle Inc - executive search firm will be reviewing both internal and external candidates for a new chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

