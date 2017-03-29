FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Bucks County Bank to merge into First Bank
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 29, 2017 / 1:48 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Bucks County Bank to merge into First Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - First Bank :

* Press release - Bucks County Bank to merge into First Bank

* Has entered into a definitive agreement and plan of reorganization with bucks county bank

* First bank - merger has been unanimously approved by boards of directors of both institutions

* First bank - following merger, combined entity will have approximately $1.3 billion in assets

* As per agreement, bucks county bank shareholders will receive 0.98 shares of first bank common stock in an all-stock exchange

* First bank - first bank expects to issue approximately 2.4 million new shares of first bank common stock to consummate transaction

* First bank - transaction is valued at $11.07 per share or approximately $27.2 million in aggregate

* Sandler O'Neill + partners, l.p. Acted as financial advisor to first bank & hovde group, llc acted as financial advisor to bucks county bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.