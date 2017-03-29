BRIEF-Bucks County Bank to merge into First Bank

March 29 (Reuters) - First Bank :

* Press release - Bucks County Bank to merge into First Bank

* Has entered into a definitive agreement and plan of reorganization with bucks county bank

* First bank - merger has been unanimously approved by boards of directors of both institutions

* First bank - following merger, combined entity will have approximately $1.3 billion in assets

* As per agreement, bucks county bank shareholders will receive 0.98 shares of first bank common stock in an all-stock exchange

* First bank - first bank expects to issue approximately 2.4 million new shares of first bank common stock to consummate transaction

* First bank - transaction is valued at $11.07 per share or approximately $27.2 million in aggregate

* Sandler O'Neill + partners, l.p. Acted as financial advisor to first bank & hovde group, llc acted as financial advisor to bucks county bank