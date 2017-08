April 13 (Reuters) - Budget Telecom SA:

* FY net profit 1.0 million euros ($1.1 million) versus loss of 7.7 million euros year ago

* FY gross operating profit 1.3 million euros versus of loss 2.5 million euros year ago

* Outlook for 2017: return to growth led by Mint Energie Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9411 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)