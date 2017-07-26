FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
26 minutes ago
BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings announces Q2 earnings per share $0.55
#Sessions
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Trump bans transgender people from military service
Trump bans transgender people from military service
Trump bans transgender people from military service
Trump bans transgender people from military service
Trump bans transgender people from military service
Trump bans transgender people from military service
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 26, 2017 / 8:37 PM / 26 minutes ago

BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings announces Q2 earnings per share $0.55

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Buffalo Wild Wings Inc

* Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc. announces second quarter earnings per share of $0.55 and adjusted earnings per share of $0.66

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.66

* Q2 earnings per share $0.55

* Q2 revenue $500 million versus I/B/E/S view $513.3 million

* Q2 same store sales fell 1.2 percent

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $4.50 to $5.00

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $4.00 to $4.50

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Buffalo Wild Wings Inc - Sees ‍FY same-store sales to be down approximately 1% to 2%​

* Buffalo Wild Wings Inc - Sees ‍FY capital expenditures of approximately $100 million​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.