3 months ago
BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings CEO Sally J. Smith to retire by end of the year
#Market News
June 2, 2017 / 5:19 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings CEO Sally J. Smith to retire by end of the year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - Buffalo Wild Wings Inc

* Buffalo wild wings announces leadership succession plan

* Says board initiates CEO search process

* Sally J. Smith to retire as president and CEO by end of year

* Smith has also withdrawn her candidacy for election to board in connection with 2017 annual meeting of shareholders

* Smith will continue to serve as president, chief executive officer until end of year or until such time as successor has been named Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

