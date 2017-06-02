BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings CEO Sally J. Smith to retire by end of the year

June 2 (Reuters) - Buffalo Wild Wings Inc
* Buffalo wild wings announces leadership succession plan
* Says board initiates CEO search process
* Sally J. Smith to retire as president and CEO by end of year
* Smith has also withdrawn her candidacy for election to board in connection with 2017 annual meeting of shareholders
* Smith will continue to serve as president, chief executive officer until end of year or until such time as successor has been named