June 19 Buffalo Wild Wings Inc :
* Buffalo Wild Wings launches company refranchising program
* Now offering for sale certain of its company-owned
restaurants
* Buffalo Wild Wings Inc- Company has selected 83
restaurants to be refranchised
* Sale is part of company's on-going portfolio optimization
process
* Says effective immediately, Cypress is entertaining
requests and contacting parties regarding participation in
process
* Buffalo Wild Wings - Restaurants to be refranchised in
regions of Canada, Central And Eastern Pennsylvania, Northeast
U.S., South Texas, Washington, D.C.
