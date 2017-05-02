Japan, China agree to enhance financial cooperation
TOKYO, May 6 Japanese and Chinese finance ministers agreed on Saturday to enhance cooperation through bilateral dialogue on their economies and policy steps.
May 2 Buffalo Wild Wings Inc:
* Buffalo Wild Wings- mailed a letter from its three new independent directors to shareholders in connection with company's upcoming 2017 annual meeting
* Buffalo Wild Wings Inc- urges shareholders to vote "for" each of Buffalo Wild Wings' director nominees
* Buffalo Wild Wings - engaged consulting firm to assist in identifying cost savings opportunities within restaurants and at home office
* Buffalo Wild Wings Inc - expect to achieve $40 to $50 million in annualized cost savings by year-end 2018 and restaurant-level operating margins of 20pct
* Buffalo Wild Wings inc- in process of selling approximately 13pct of our owned restaurant units
* Buffalo Wild Wings Inc - in light of current operating environment, co has slowed pace of opening new domestic, full-sized restaurants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 6 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Saturday that he discussed with his Chinese counterpart, Finance Minister Xiao Jie, economic and financial cooperation and that they reaffirmed the importance of such cooperation.
SHANGHAI, May 5 China's home-grown C919 passenger jet completed its long-delayed maiden flight on Friday, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.